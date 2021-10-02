Astros rout A’s 10-4, secure ALDS home-field advantage

AP Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros’ four homers as Houston locked up home-field advantage in the AL Division Series with a 10-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. With the win, the AL West champion Astros will have host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the AL Central champion White Sox next week. The Astros own the tiebreaker over the White Sox, winning five out of seven against Chicago this season. Alvarez connected on a three-run homer to right in the first, and Tucker hit a two-run homer to left in the seventh.