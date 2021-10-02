Mordecai’s 4 TD passes lead SMU past South Florida, 41-17

AP Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw two of his four touchdown passes in the first quarter as undefeated Southern Methodist jumped to a 16-0 lead in the first half and rolled to a 41-17 in over South Florida in the American Athletic Association opener for both schools. Mordecai fired a 21-yard pass to Reggie Roberson, Jr. four minutes into the game to put the Mustangs on top and they pushed the lead to 17-3 by intermission. The Bulls got within a touchdown, 17-10, after Jared Mangham scored the first of his two third-quarter touchdowns on a one-yard plunge.