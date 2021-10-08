Correa, Alvarez help Astros take 2-0 lead over Sox in ALDS

AP Texas

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa hit a two-run double during Houston’s five-run seventh inning, and the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series. Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs as the Astros moved within one win of their fifth straight appearance in the AL Championship Series. Alex Bregman had two hits and scored twice, and Jose Altuve made a couple of big plays. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Sunday night in Chicago.