McKennie, Steffen, Robinson left off US roster for Panama

AP Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie, goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson were left behind when the United States traveled to Panama for a World Cup qualifier. McKennie has a sore right quadriceps after playing 90 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday night. An MRI was negative. Steffen and Robinson would have had to quarantine when returning to their clubs in Britain next week because Panama is on the U.K.’s red list of nations with high rates of COVID-19. The three players will head to Columbus, Ohio, where the U.S. team arrives Monday and will play Costa Rica on Oct. 13.