Colts owner Irsay talking up pop culture collection museum

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has started talking with officials in several cities about creating a museum to display the pop culture memorabilia that he’s spent millions of dollars collecting. That collection includes items such as guitars used by Prince and Bob Dylan and the 120-foot-long scroll on which Jack Kerouac wrote the 1950s novel “On the Road.” Colts executive Pete Ward told the Indianapolis Business Journal that Irsay doesn’t want his collection just sitting in a room and has recently ramped up museum discussions. Irsay is interested in a permanent location and is looking at Indianapolis, along with cities such as Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas.