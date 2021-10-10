García, Grandal star as White Sox beat Astros 12-6 in ALDS

AP Texas

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García and Yasmani Grandal homered, and Grandal’s borderline baserunning helped the Chicago White Sox top the Houston Astros 12-6 to stay alive in their AL Division Series. Backed by a boisterous crowd of 40,288, the AL Central champions erased a 5-1 deficit in the franchise’s first home playoff game in 13 years. Tim Anderson collected three more hits, and Ryan Tepera started a stellar finish for Chicago’s bullpen after Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech struggled. Houston was hoping to sweep its way into its fifth consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Monday afternoon.