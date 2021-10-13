Alabama loss creates potential for wild finish in SEC West

AP Texas

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

With one Small kick and a rather sizable upset, Texas A&M created a logjam in the Southeastern Conference Western Division.The Aggies’ 41-38 upset of then-No. 1 Alabama on Seth Small’s field goal opened the door for the Crimson Tide’s division rivals. It’s not just a parade of teams lining up neatly behind ’Bama any more. Though Alabama seems to remain the team to beat and a playoff contender, it won’t be a weekly cakewalk for the Tide. Four SEC West teams have just one league loss.