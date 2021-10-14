In Chile, Haitians grow weary of waiting, eye journey to US

AP Texas

By EVA VERGARA

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — More than 100,000 Haitians in Chile are facing a Monday deadline to regularize their immigration status or risk expulsion. And many say recent bureaucratic roadblocks have made that impossible. You need a job to get an identity card, but can’t get an identity card without a job. Tens of thousands of Haitians came to Chile in recent years, fleeing disasters and poverty while taking advantage of relaxed visa rules and a booming economy in Chile. But a tighter job market and newly imposed rules have led many to seek better opportunities in the U.S., despite a crackdown there.