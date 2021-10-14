Woman, child found dead after flood sweeps vehicles away

AP Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The bodies of a woman and a young girl have been found after their vehicles were swept from a road by flash flood waters in San Antonio. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the 5-year-old girl was in a vehicle with two boys being taken to school, and the 52-year-old woman was taking two other boys to the same school. Flood-swollen Martinez Creek swept both vehicles from a low bridge early Thursday on the city’s eastern fringe. The four boys and the man driving the car with the girl were rescued. San Antonio is prone to flash flooding.