By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton delivered the inspirational pregame words to his Indianapolis Colts teammates. On Sunday, he let his actions speak. After spending the first five weeks of the schedule on injured reserve following neck surgery, Hilton caught a 52-yard pass to set up one score as the Colts rebounded from Monday night’s loss for a 31-3 victory over Houston.