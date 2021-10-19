U.S. congressmen complain about Mexico energy changes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Texas congressmen are complaining about the Mexican government’s attempts to limit competition in the electrical power sector. A letter to U.S. Ambassador Ken Salzar criticizes changes proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to restrict the market share of private power generators and favor Mexico’s state-owned utility company. The letter circulated Tuesday by Republican Rep. August Pfluger says said the new rules would “discriminate against American energy producers.” The complaint came on the same day the Mexican government claimed it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.