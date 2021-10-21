Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 5:51 AM

American Airlines posts $169 million profit on taxpayer help

KVIA

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines earned $169 million in the third quarter, but the delta variant of COVID-19 slowed down its recovery from the pandemic. The third-quarter profit was possible because American got nearly $1 billion in pandemic relief from the federal government. American said Thursday that revenue in the fourth quarter will be down 20% compared with the same period in 2019. It’s planning to step up its schedule for the winter holidays. American plans to operate more than 6,000 flights a day during peak days in the fourth quarter. That’s more than the average daily flights it ran during the third quarter, which included most of the summer vacation season.  

AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content