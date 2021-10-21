Formula One foothold growing, series here to stay in USA

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A decade after its American relaunch, Formula One is here to stay. Organizers of this week’s United States Grand Prix expect the biggest crowd in race history. The Texas race will be joined on the 2022 calendar by the Miami Grand Prix. The global racing series had abandoned the U.S. for several years before its surprise return in 2012 outside Austin at the Circuit of the Americas. It was a big leap that left a big footprint as F1 continues steps to keep growing its fanbase in America.