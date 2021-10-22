Gurianov’s overtime goal pushes Stars past Kings 3-2

DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored on a rushing backhander from the right circle 4:15 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win in their home opener over the Los Angeles Kings. Braden Holtby kept Dallas in the game by stopping 43 shots. Of the Stars’ three wins, two are in overtime and one in a shootout. Anze Kopitar scored his sixth goal in the season’s first four games and Gabriel Valardi scored on a five-minute major penalty for the Kings.