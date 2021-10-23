W Series makes American debut at F1’s US Grand Prix

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The W Series female racing series makes its American debut this weekend at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix in Texas. Founder Catherine Bond Muir has fought against complaints that her series is segregating the up-and-coming drivers away from the best competition. But she calls the W Series the ultimate training ground to send female drivers out to compete with the best at a time of little opportunity elsewhere. And she says the series tie-in with Formula One has been key to its growth. She calls tapping the U.S. market important for its future.