Braves bullpen another long winning night in World Series G1

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The relievers keep coming through for the Atlanta Braves. Left-hander A.J. Minter threw a career-high 43 pitches before three other relievers finished off Atlanta’s 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. Minter had to enter in the third after starter Charlie Morton departed with a broken right leg. Minter got the victory and was followed by Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith. That is the same order of finish for the clinching games in the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series.