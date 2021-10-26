Ohtani gets special award from MLB for 2-way All-Star season

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s two-way All-Star season with the Los Angeles Angels was so unprecedented that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred created a special award to recognize it. Manfred presented Ohtani with a Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award before Game 1 of the World Series. Ohtani hit 46 home runs, drove in 100 runs and stole 26 bases this season, his fourth in the majors after playing in his native Japan. He was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA while striking out 156 batters in 23 pitching starts. Those numbers made him the most accomplished two-way player since Babe Ruth, who last pitched regularly in 1919.