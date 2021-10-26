Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
New
Published 6:31 PM

World Series Notebook: Albies looks up to fellow 2B Altuve

KVIA

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Baseball Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves says Jose Altuve of the Astros is a player he’s watched as an example. Now they are opposing second basemen in the World Series. The 5-foot-8 Albies says so many people told him he was too small. He’s actually a couple of inches taller than the former AL MVP. The 24-year-old Albies is a two-time All-Star who led the NL in hits two years ago. The 31-year-old Altuve is a seven-time All-Star who has led the AL in hits four times. His MVP season was 2017 when the Astros won the World Series. 

AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content