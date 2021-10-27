$250,000 donated for Grambling students in Tech grad program

RUSTON, La. (AP) — An international tax firm has created a $250,000 scholarship fund to help students at a historically Black Louisiana university get a master’s degree in accounting from a nearby state university. Louisiana Tech says all of the money donated by Deloitte Tax LLP will go toward tuition and graduate assistantships for Grambling State University students in the program at Louisiana Tech. The two schools are about 5 miles apart. They signed an agreement a year ago so Grambling students can get a degree not available through their own school. However, scholarships awarded through Grambling cannot be used at Tech.