East Texas ex-nurse gets death penalty for killing patients

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A jury has sentenced a former nurse to death for killing four Texas patients by injecting air into their arteries after heart surgery. The jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before condemning William George Davis to death. The 37-year-old Hallsville, Texas, man’s sentence will be automatically appealed. Jurors agreed with prosecutors that Davis killed four patients at a Tyler hospital in 2017 and 2018. John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina suffered unexplained neurological problems and died while recovering from their heart surgeries at Christus Mother Frances Hospital.