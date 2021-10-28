Rams look for 4th straight win Sunday at terrible Texans

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have won three straight in their first season with Matthew Stafford leading the offense as they prepare to visit the Houston Texans. Stafford ranks third in the NFL with 2,179 yards passing and his 19 TD passes are second to Tom Brady’s 21. The Texans have dropped six in a row behind the struggles of rookie quarterback Davis Mills but there’s a chance injured starter Tyrod Taylor could return this week. Taylor returned to practice this week for the first time since hurting his hamstring in Week 2.