Braves lose no-hit bid in 8th vs Astros in World Series

ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz has blooped a leadoff single to begin the eighth inning for Houston’s first hit against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the World Series. The hit by Díaz fell just in front of left fielder Eddie Rosario, who seemed to hesitate at the last moment. Braves reliever Tyler Matzek gave up the hit. The Braves were leading 1-0 Friday night. Starter Ian Anderson and relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson held Houston hitless for the first seven innings. There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. There were a record nine no-hitters in the regular season, passing a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884.