Mr. Clutch: Riley comes up big again, Braves win Game 3

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley keeps coming up with one clutch hit after another on baseball’s biggest stage. Riley drove in the first run of the Atlanta Braves’ 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. The Braves are now up 2-1 in the Series, two wins away from their first championship since 1995. Their burly third baseman is a huge reason why. After a breakout regular season that stamped him as an MVP contender, Riley has carried his success right to the postseason. He provided the only offense that would be needed in Game 3.