Attorney Evan Young appointed to Texas Supreme Court

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed attorney Evan Young to the Texas Supreme Court. The announcement Monday comes months after former justice Eva Guzman resigned to run for attorney general in 2022. It’s Abbott’s fifth appointment to the nine-member court, which is controlled entirely by Republicans. Young clerked for the late U.S Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and worked in the Justice Department during the George W. Bush administration.