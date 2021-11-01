Austin leaders denounce string of antisemitic actions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin leaders gathered to demonstrate solidarity with the city’s Jewish community after a string of antisemitic incidents over the past two weeks. The nonprofit Interfaith Action of Central Texas organized the Monday demonstration a day after a fire that investigators believe was deliberately set caused $25,000 in damage to the main entrance of Congregation Beth Israel’s synagogue. No injuries or arrests have been reported. Anti-Defamation League-Austin also says about a dozen people unfurled an antisemitic banner from an overpass on the heavily traveled North MoPac Boulevard and displayed similar posters in the East Sixth Street entertainment area on Oct. 23.