Voters weigh new rights on food, worship and elderly visits

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

Voters in several states are considering whether to expand constitutional rights for people to grow food, gather for worship and visit loved ones in nursing homes. Some measures are a backlash to restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, such as the Texas amendments guaranteeing nursing home visits and religious services. Others would reaffirm pandemic policies, such as a New York measure doing away with limits on absentee voting. A Maine amendment would create a first-of-its kind right to raise and eat food. A New York measure would create a right to clean air and water, similar to measures enacted in several states in the 1970s.