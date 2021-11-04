Booker scores 27, Suns pull away to beat Rockets 123-111

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Landry Shamet added 19 off the bench and the Phoenix Suns pulled away late to beat the Houston Rockets 123-111. Phoenix has won three straight games and pushed above .500 for the first time this season with a 4-3 record. Houston has dropped five straight overall and lost five in a row to the Suns. Shamet and JaVale McGee led a strong effort from the Suns’ bench, which combined for 52 points. Chris Paul had 13 assists.