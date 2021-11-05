Man found guilty in slayings of his wife, baby in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been convicted of capital murder for killing his wife and 3-month-old son in Texas by slashing their throats in 2016. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says 40-year-old Craig Vandewege was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after jurors found him guilty Thursday. Prosecutors noted that Vandewege called 911 in December 2016 and said he’d found his wife, 36-year-old Shanna Riddle Vandewege, and their son, Diederik, dead at their Fort Worth home. Days later, Craig Vandewege was arrested in Colorado during a traffic stop.