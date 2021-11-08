Shannon being held out by Texas Tech for eligibility review

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss Texas Tech’s season opener and be held out of games while the school reviews to ensure there are no eligibility issues. The 6-foot-6 junior forward went through the NBA draft process over the summer before withdrawing his name to return to school. Texas Tech says it is working diligently to completely the review that is being done out of an abundance of caution. Shannon is Tech’s top returning scorer after averaging 12.9 points last season. The Red Raiders play their first game for new head coach Mark Adams on Tuesday night against North Florida.