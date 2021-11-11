4 tied for lead in suspended 1st round of Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play. Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day. Leishman closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th. List holed out from 180 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th. Jason Dufner opened with a 66. Tony Finau, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 12, had a 69.