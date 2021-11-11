New anti-doping, medication rules for horse racing unveiled

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority has released a draft of proposed anti-doping and medication control rules designed to bring uniformity to a sport that has operated for years under patchwork regulations in 38 racing states. Since July, the authority has been working with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to develop rules that are now open to public comment. The biggest changes involve applying the rules uniformly across every racing state and altering the way violations are dealt with. The rules call for horses to be tested at any time and anywhere without advance notice.