Groves helps hot-shooting Oklahoma down UTSA 96-44

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored 21 points, including a pair of dunks and a pair of 3-pointers, and Oklahoma erupted for 63 second-half points to defeat the University of Texas San Antonio 96-44. Fourteen Sooners reached the scoring column against UTSA, including Elijah Harkless, Marvin Johnson and Umoja Gibson with 10 points each. Oklahoma shot 39-of-57 for the game but was 24-of-39 (61.5%) in the second half as they outscored UTSA 63-34. The Sooners used a 17-0 run to break away from a 4-4 tie in the first half. Dhieu Deing led the Roadrunners (1-1) with 15 points, all on 3-pointers.