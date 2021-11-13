Schmid, Sam Houston earn berth, top E. Kentucky 42-28

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Eric Schmid threw for 392 yards with three touchdowns, ran for a fourth and Sam Houston defeated Eastern Kentucky 42-28 to clinch an automatic qualifier into the upcoming FCS playoffs. Sam Houston, the top-ranked team in the FCS, scored back-to-back touchdowns to end the first half with a 21-0 lead. Ramon Jefferson carried 15 times for 55 yards and touchdowns of 13 and 1 yards for Sam Houston. Eastern Kentucky was led by Parker McKinney’s 338 yards passing with two touchdowns. Davion Ross had a 98-yard kickoff return through the middle for a touchdown.