SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alphonso Willis made a 3-pointer with a second remaining to lift Texas A&M-Commerce to a 65-62 win over UTSA. Alphonso Willis posted 18 points to lead the Lions. Jairus Roberson had 12 points for Texas A&M- Commerce. Clashon Gaffney added 11 points. Dhieu Deing had 16 points for the Roadrunners. Cedrick Alley Jr. added 13 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry had 13 points.