George scores 34, Clippers school young Spurs 106-92

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92. Reggie Jackson overcame a poor start and finished with 21 points to help the Clippers bounce back after their seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday. Dejounte Murray narrowly missed his second triple-double since Sunday, leading the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. The Spurs dropped their third in a row and fell to 2-6 on the road.