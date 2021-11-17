Big 12 suspends Texas Tech radio announcers over comments

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech’s radio announcers have been suspended for a game by the Big 12 over comments about officiating in the Red Raiders’ 41-38 victory over Iowa State. The announcers have been publicly reprimanded by the conference and banned from calling Saturday’s home finale against No. 9 Oklahoma State. Several calls on reviews went against Texas Tech. One was an interception that was overturned near the goal line and prompted fans to throw objects on the field.