Suspect in Austin synagogue arson fire faces federal charges

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old man arrested as a suspect in the Austin synagogue arson fire is now facing federal charges. In a statement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Franklin Barrett Sechriest is charged with arson for the Oct. 31 fire at Congregation Beth Israel. A federal complaint alleges that Sechriest wrote racist and antisemitic entries in a journal, including “scout a target” reminder for the day of the fire. Officials also searched Sechriest’s home and found what they said was other evidence linking him to the fire. Sechriest is currently in federal custody. He was previously charged in state court with arson.