Verlander agrees to $25M, 1-year deal with Astros

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander has agreed to a $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros that includes a conditional $25 million player option for a second season. Verlander became a free agent after completing a $94 million, three-year contract with the Astros. He played just one game in the past two seasons after injuring his elbow in the 2020 season opener. Verlander had Tommy John surgery in October 2020 and said earlier this year that his rehabilitation was going well.