3 charged following drug-related killing in Maine

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Three men from Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been charged in the shooting death of a teenager this month in eastern Maine. Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a Massachusetts man Friday morning at his home in New Bedford. Hours later, two others from Concord, New Hampshire, and Roxbury, Massachusetts, were arrested in Fort Worth, Texas. Maine State Police say all three are charged in connection with the drug-related shooting of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York. His body was discovered on a lawn on Nov. 4 in Machias, Maine.