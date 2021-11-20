Allen paces No. 8 Texas in 79-45 victory over San Jose State

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 17 points, and No. 8 Texas defeated San Jose State 79-45 on Saturday night. Tre Mitchell had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns (3-1). Andrew Jones scored 13. Tibert Gorener led San Jose (1-3) with 12 points, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers, and Josh O’Garro scored 11. San Jose shot just 32% and committed 27 turnovers. Texas shot 51.8% overall and had a 47-17 halftime lead.