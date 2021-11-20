TCU’s last-minute field goal turns back Kansas rally, 31-28

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Griffin Kell kicked a 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds to play as TCU fought off a Kansas fourth-quarter rally to beat the Jayhawks 31-28. Kansas trailed 28-14 early in the fourth quarter before Jalon Daniels threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Luke Grimm and 10 yards to Jared Casey, the unlikely overtime hero in the Jayhawks’ win last week at Texas that snapped a 56-game Big 12 losing streak. TCU kept its bowl hopes alive while Kansas was trying to win consecutive conference games for the first time since 2008.