Police: 1-year-old boy shot as mother walked home from store

HOUSTON (AP) — Police were trying to determine how a 1-year-old boy was shot as his mother was walking home after buying milk at a Houston store. Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu says the boy’s mother told officers that as she walked home in southwest Houston around 9 a.m. on Sunday with her son, she heard gunshots. When she got to her apartment, she found blood and thought she had been shot. But the mother realized that her son had been shot in the abdomen. The child underwent surgery at a Houston hospital and was listed in critical condition. On Sunday afternoon, Cantu tweeted the boy was expected to survive his injuries. Police were still trying to determine where the shooting took place.