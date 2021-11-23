Former MLB outfielder, manager Bill Virdon dies at 90

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bill Virdon, who helped the Pittsburgh Pirates to the 1960 World Series before enjoying success as manager of the Houston Astros, has died. He was 90. Virdon spent 12 years in the major leagues as a centerfielder. He won the 1955 National League’s Rookie of the Year Award with St. Louis before moving to Pittsburgh. Virdon’s long tenure with the Pirates included helping Pittsburgh upset the New York Yankees in the 1960 World Series. Virdon spent 13 seasons as a major league manager and was the 1980 NL Manager of the Year after helping the Astros reach the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.