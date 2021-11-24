Cumbie will remain Texas Tech OC for new coach McGuire

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sonny Cumbie will remain on Texas Tech’s staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after finishing this season as interim head coach for the bowl-bound Red Raiders. New coach Joey McGuire says Cumbie will be part of his staff. The former Texas Tech quarterback is his first season as his alma mater’s offensive coordinator and is the first on-field assistant named by McGuire. Cumbie became interim coach after Matt Wells was fired Oct. 25. The 6-5 Red Raiders play Saturday at ninth-ranked Baylor, where McGuire was in his fifth season on staff before getting hired by Tech.