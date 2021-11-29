Allen and Markkanen lead Cavaliers past Mavericks 114-96

DALLAS (AP) — Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen notched season highs with 28 and 24 points respectively in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ dominating 114-96 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Allen also had 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland added 18 points for the Cavaliers. Luka Doncic posted his second triple-double of the season with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. For the Mavericks, Maxi Kleber matched a season high with 13 points off the bench. Kristaps Porzingis had nine points, five rebounds and four blocks but left midway through the second half with a right ankle sprain.