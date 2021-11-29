Cowboys’ McCarthy in COVID protocols, won’t coach vs. Saints

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has entered COVID-19 protocols and won’t be on the sideline for Thursday night’s game in New Orleans. The team says McCarthy will be involved in all meetings virtually and will direct game preparations. There was no immediate word who would fill the interim role on the sideline against the Saints. McCarthy is the sixth Dallas coach or staff member missing the New Orleans trip because of COVID-19. Right tackle Terence Steele also is out after a positive test.