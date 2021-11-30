Abortion debate epicenter: Mississippi clinic stays open

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As the U.S. Supreme Court hears a Mississippi case that could topple abortion rights nationwide, the state’s only abortion clinic is operating as usual. The Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions at 15 weeks. Stakes are high because Mississippi’s Republican attorney general is asking justices to use the case to overturn Roe v. Wade, the court’s 1973 ruling declaring a nationwide right to abortion. The Mississippi abortion clinic is seeing more out-of-state patients since Texas enacted a law banning most abortions by six weeks. Protesters outside the clinic Tuesday prayed and begged women not to end their pregnancies.