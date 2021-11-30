No. 5 Baylor women roll to 73-28 blowout of Morehead State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith each had a double-double and No. 5 Baylor beat Morehead State 73-28. The Bears (7-1) held the Eagles to 20% shooting in their 64th consecutive nonconference home victory. Egbo had a career-high 16 rebounds while scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and was one of five Baylor players with a game-high four assists. Smith had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Morehead State (1-5) failed to reach double digits in any quarter. Jada Claude scored eight points and Julan McDonald had six.