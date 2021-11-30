Sasser has 26, No. 15 Houston beats Northwestern State 99-58

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser made seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 26 points, and No. 15 Houston beat Northwestern State 99-58. Sasser had 23 points by halftime on 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc as the Cougars built a 60-25 lead at the break. He finished 9 of 17 from the field for the game. Taze Moore scored 17 points for Houston. Emareyon McDonald scored 17 points to lead Northwestern State. Houston forced Northwestern State into 21 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 32 points.