Thanksgiving football, Big 10 rivalry game score in ratings

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Even at a time football typically dominates television ratings, Thanksgiving week was notable. CBS’ turkey day telecast of the Dallas Cowboys against the Las Vegas Raiders reached 37.8 million people, the most-watched NFL regular-season game since Thanksgiving 1993. Saturday afternoon’s resumption of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry was seen by just under 16 million, the most popular regular season college football game since the pre-COVID-19 days of 2019. It was also the biggest audience ever for a college football game telecast on Fox. NBC easily won the week in prime-time ratings, primarily because it showed pro football on Thanksgiving night and Sunday.